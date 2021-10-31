Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 57.3% in October

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.11 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 269.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

