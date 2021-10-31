Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in October

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTRUF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

