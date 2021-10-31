Analyzing AcuityAds (ATY) & Its Competitors

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 124 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AcuityAds to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AcuityAds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 646 3120 4784 89 2.50

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.19%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 26.01%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million $2.76 million 32.00 AcuityAds Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 16.15

AcuityAds’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% AcuityAds Competitors -36.31% -1,722.95% -11.33%

Summary

AcuityAds beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

