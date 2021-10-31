Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.20. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

