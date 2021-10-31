Contrasting Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 3.48 $2.98 million N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 9.25 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -22.39

Grove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A Tilray -83.14% -4.25% -2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grove and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 0 9 4 0 2.31

Tilray has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 49.51%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Grove.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray beats Grove on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

