Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

