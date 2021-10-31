Royal Bank of Canada Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.89.

APYRF opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

