ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $455.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.34. ASM International has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $462.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.87.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.69%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

