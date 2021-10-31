Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.46.

MSFT stock opened at $331.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day moving average is $278.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $332.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

