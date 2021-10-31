Nordea Equity Research Lowers Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA has an average rating of Hold.

ADEVF stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

