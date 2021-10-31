Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

ETR:BFSA opened at €64.30 ($75.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a fifty-two week high of €72.90 ($85.76).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

