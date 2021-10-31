UBS Group Reiterates €135.50 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.69 ($156.11).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.11. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

