UBS Group Reiterates €135.50 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €114.36 and a 200 day moving average of €109.11. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

