Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Puma stock opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Thursday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

