Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.