Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

