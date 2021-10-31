LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCII opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $156.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

