Castlight Health (CSLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Castlight Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.030-$0.010 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect Castlight Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castlight Health stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Castlight Health worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

