EverQuote (EVER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.