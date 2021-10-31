Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $520.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.40 and a 200-day moving average of $306.07. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

