Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.20.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.