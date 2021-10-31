Centene Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

CNC opened at $71.24 on Friday. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Centene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

