Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €210.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

