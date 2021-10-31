Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €16.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

ETR TTK opened at €14.12 ($16.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.86. Takkt has a 52-week low of €9.03 ($10.62) and a 52-week high of €14.60 ($17.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $926.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

