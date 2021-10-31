Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €89.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.40 ($215.76).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €151.03.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

