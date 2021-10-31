Brokers Issue Forecasts for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

PROV opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Provident Financial has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

