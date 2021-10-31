Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $322.83 and last traded at $322.95. Approximately 2,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.14.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.22.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

