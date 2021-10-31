HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 855 ($11.17) on Wednesday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 922.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 978.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

