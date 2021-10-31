Analysts Offer Predictions for Rollins, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rollins in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.