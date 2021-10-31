NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.98 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

