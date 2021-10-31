Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $475.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

