MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

HZO opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

