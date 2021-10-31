Critical Survey: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) versus Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 6.50 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -10.10 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 2.27 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -23.01

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyft and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $70.58, suggesting a potential upside of 53.86%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $46.91, suggesting a potential upside of 72.77%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Lyft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -30.27% -34.79% -8.66%

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

