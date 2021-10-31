Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 64,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 827,684 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $10.98.
Several research firms have issued reports on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.
