Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 64,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 827,684 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

