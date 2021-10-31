Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.72

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 12900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.