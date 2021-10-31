Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.72

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 12900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

