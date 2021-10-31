Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.88

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 3995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,805,555 shares of company stock valued at $625,149,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

