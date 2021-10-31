RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.