Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Andrea Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

