Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANDR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Andrea Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.