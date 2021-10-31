JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluidra currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

