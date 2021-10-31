Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

