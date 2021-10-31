Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.250-$0.440 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.25-0.44 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $24.29 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

