Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NEMTF opened at $104.00 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

