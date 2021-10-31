Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Surgery Partners has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surgery Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Surgery Partners worth $31,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGRY. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

