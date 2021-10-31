TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of TMVWY opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. TeamViewer has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.