Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

