Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

