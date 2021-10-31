Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. Worldline has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

