Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$18.42 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.74. The stock has a market cap of C$719.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

