Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.69. The company has a current ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 19.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$340.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$15.94 and a twelve month high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

