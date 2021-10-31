Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to C$2,168.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC to C$2,168.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,278.40.

Shares of SHOP opened at C$1,807.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$225.50 billion and a PE ratio of 75.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,836.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,706.58. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$1,140.00 and a 52-week high of C$2,075.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total value of C$1,030,179.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

